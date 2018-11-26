Scott named as Broyles Award finalist

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today that Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Jeff Scott has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Scott is one of five finalists for the honor:

Alabama – Michael Locksley, Offensive Coordinator

Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs

Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator

The five finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark., where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Scott is attempting to secure Clemson’s third consecutive Broyles Award. Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables earned the award in 2016, and Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott secured the honor in 2017. Clemson is the only school to have coaches collect the award in consecutive years since its inception in 1996.