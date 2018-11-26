Tony Elliott Press Conference Report

Tony Elliott Press Conference Report

Football

Tony Elliott Press Conference Report

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty of praise for his offense after the performance against South Carolina.

Watch coach Elliott’s press conference on TCITV:

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

High school football games are still going on under the Friday night lights and Clemson has commits all across the country performing in these games. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home