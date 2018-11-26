Tony Elliott Press Conference Report

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty of praise for his offense after the performance against South Carolina.
Watch coach Elliott’s press conference on TCITV:
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had plenty of praise for his offense after the performance against South Carolina.
Watch coach Elliott’s press conference on TCITV:
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today that Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Jeff Scott has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award, (…)
To say it was an “easy” regular season for No. 2 Clemson would be inaccurate. From a quarterback shake up four games into the season to the unexpected death of former running back and teammate of many (…)
Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive end Tyler Baron visited Clemson on Saturday for the game against South Carolina at Death Valley. The highly regarded Class of 2020 prospect came out of the (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson had three players from Saturday’s rout of South Carolina earn weekly honors by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, center Justin Falcinelli and (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables confirmed he has spoken with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, but he did not indicate if it was in regards to the Red Raiders’ recent vacancy at (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says he has frequent contact with former roommate and Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt. Venables added that he has talked with him recently. (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked during his Monday press conference about rumors of interest from other schools. Coach Elliott made it clear he loves it at Clemson and is focused on winning (…)
From walk-on to National Championship hero and everything in between, Hunter Renfrow’s presence has been felt by all and his absence next season may be felt even more. If there is anything the wide receiver (…)
High school football games are still going on under the Friday night lights and Clemson has commits all across the country performing in these games. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at (…)
All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins played his last game at Death Valley on Saturday as Clemson defeated South Carolina 56-35 for the program’s fifth straight win over its rival. After a (…)