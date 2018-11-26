Tony Elliott talks about reports of interest from other schools

Football

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked during his Monday press conference about rumors of interest from other schools.

Coach Elliott made it clear he loves it at Clemson and is focused on winning the ACC Championship.

 

