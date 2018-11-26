Tony Elliott talks about reports of interest from other schools

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked during his Monday press conference about rumors of interest from other schools.
Coach Elliott made it clear he loves it at Clemson and is focused on winning the ACC Championship.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables confirmed he has spoken with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, but he did not indicate if it was in regards to the Red Raiders’ recent vacancy at (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says he has frequent contact with former roommate and Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt. Venables added that he has talked with him recently. (…)
From walk-on to National Championship hero and everything in between, Hunter Renfrow’s presence has been felt by all and his absence next season may be felt even more. If there is anything the wide receiver (…)
High school football games are still going on under the Friday night lights and Clemson has commits all across the country performing in these games. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at (…)
All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins played his last game at Death Valley on Saturday as Clemson defeated South Carolina 56-35 for the program’s fifth straight win over its rival. After a (…)
When second-ranked Clemson takes on Pittsburgh this coming Saturday in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, it will mark the Tigers’ sixth appearance. And since this column is called Monday Morning (…)
Second-ranked Clemson defeated rival South Carolina for the fifth year in a row, 56-35, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It is the first time since the 1934-’40 era that the Tigers have beaten the Gamecocks in (…)
The South Carolina game didn’t necessarily turn out the way I had envisioned. In this game particularly, they rarely do. When I first committed to Clemson, I didn’t know what the Clemson-Carolina game (…)
After the Clemson football team defeated South Carolina Saturday for a fifth straight year, one Tiger added another celebratory moment to the night. Walk-on running back, Ryan Mac Lain, the cousin of former (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during his press conference following the win over South Carolina if Christian Wilkins should be in he Heisman conversation.