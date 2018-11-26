Two-Minute Drill: The return of the rumor mill

The annual rumors of coaches leaving for other schools has begun, and it has hit Clemson, again. It seems that every year around this time talk of co-offensive coordinators, Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott, and defense coordinator, Brent Venables are leaving Clemson for bigger jobs that arise.

As for Elliott and Venables, they tried to silence those rumors Monday by expressing their comfort and gratitude to be coaching at Clemson University.

Watch Ashley Pendergist’s Two-Minute Drill to see what Clemson’s two coaches had to say.