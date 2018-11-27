Finally some movement in CFP top 6

Clemson remained No. 2 in the fifth College Football Playoff ranking which was released Tuesday night. However, there is a new top 6 this week after Ohio State knocked off Michigan this past Saturday.

The top four teams selected by the College Football Playoff Committee will make the 2019 College Football Playoff Field.

Alabama (12-0) is still the top-ranked team followed by Clemson at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3. The Irish, who finished it season last week and does not play in a conference title game because it is Independent, has already locked up one of the four playoff spots after finishing the regular season undefeated.

Georgia (11-1) moved up to the No. 4 spot in the rankings thanks to Michigan’s loss to Ohio State. The Bulldogs play No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Oklahoma (11-1) moved up to No. 5, while the Buckeyes went from No. 10 to No. 6 in this week’s ranking.

Ohio State (11-1) plays Northwestern in the Ben Ten Championship Game on Saturday, while the Sooners play Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma’s only loss this year came to Texas.

Clemson (12-0) can secure a spot in the playoff with a victory over Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP Playoff poll is Clemson’s 23rd straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 30 CFP rankings. This is the eighth time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all the CFP rankings.

The Tigers are looking to win their fourth straight ACC Championship on Saturday, which would be a league record.

The final CFP rankings will be released Sunday at noon.

College Football Playoff Ranking 11-27-18