Swinney named ACC Coach of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson’s Dabo Swinney has been selected as the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Coach of the Year following the Tigers’ unbeaten regular season and fourth consecutive Atlantic Division title.

Swinney led the way in balloting among a select panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches. Swinney received 27 votes, followed by Syracuse’s Dino Babers with 22. Pat Narduzzi, who guided Pitt to its first ACC Coastal Division championship, placed third with nine votes.

It is the second ACC Coach of the Year honor for Swinney, who was first recognized in 2015. Swinney has led the Tigers to the best eight-year span in program history, and the 2018 regular season stands out as one of the finest during that stretch.

Clemson enters Saturday night’s Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game against Pitt with a 12-0 overall record and a No. 2 CFP ranking. The Tigers, who rank among the nation’s best in a number of offensive and defensive categories, are bidding for their fourth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and their second national championship in three years.

A league-leading 18 Clemson players were voted first-, second- or third-team All-ACC, and three more were honorable mention selections.

With the Tigers’ 12-0 mark so far this season, Swinney owns 113 wins at Clemson in less than 11 full seasons, including 55 wins in the last 59 games.

ACC Coach of the Year voting:

Dabo Swinney, Clemson – 27

Dino Babers, Syracuse – 22

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt – 9

Steve Addazio, Boston College – 1

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia – 1