The latest on 5-star's Bresee and Uiagalelei after their Clemson visits

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Two of the nation’s top five 2020 prospects were on campus this weekend. Where does Clemson stand with 5-star DJ Uiagalelei after this visit? What is the latest on 5-star Bryan Bresee after his visit to Clemson?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.