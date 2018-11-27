WR target has another ‘top-notch experience’ at Clemson

Talented 2020 wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers visited Death Valley early and often during the regular season.

The Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark prospect attended Clemson’s home games against Furman, Syracuse and NC State, then returned again to watch the Tigers total 744 yards of offense in their 56-35 win over South Carolina last Saturday.

“Visiting Clemson is always a top-notch experience,” Capers said following the latest visit. “Great win for the Tigers. Offensively everyone was firing on all cylinders. The offensive line allowed zero sacks and the wide receivers were scoring touchdowns to lead their team to a dub.”

The visit gave Capers (6-4, 200) another chance to catch up with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“They were excited to get me back on campus to experience the Palmetto State battle,” he said. “They are coming to visit me in a couple of weeks.”

Since receiving his first offer from Clemson back in March, Capers has added offers from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia.

The Tigers are entrenched as one of his top choices.

“My favorites right now are Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Capers also visited Florida, Arkansas, Louisville, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Auburn this season.

As a junior this season, Capers caught 60 passes for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.