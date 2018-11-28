Clemson commit enjoys ‘awesome’ experience at Death Valley

Four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley has been committed to Clemson since July, but he got to experience something new in Tigertown last Saturday — a night game at Death Valley.

The Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin standout attended second-ranked Clemson’s 56-35 win over arch rival South Carolina.

“It was awesome,” Bentley said. “The first night game I’ve been to down in Death Valley was intense. The fans were so hyped.”

The visit to Clemson of course gave Bentley another opportunity to be around the coaches.

“They were excited that I came down and walked me around to meet some of the recruits,” he said.

After the game, Bentley enjoyed spending time with a couple of Clemson’s current players and a fellow Clemson commitment.

“I stayed at Mike Jones’ and Xavier (Thomas)’ place,” he said, “and Gregory Williams was one of the commits who was down. We hung out together.”

Bentley said he has already built a close bond with the two freshmen defenders, Jones and Thomas.

“They welcomed me in with open arms and treat me like family,” he said.

As a senior this season, Bentley helped lead Jackson-Olin to a 10-1 record and area championship. The future Clemson star feels good about the way he played this season, as he should.

“I had around 100 total tackles,” he said. “Also had five touchdowns.”

Bentley plans to make his official visit to Clemson in January. He is ranked by the TCI Composite as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country.