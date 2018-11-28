Clemson impresses 4-star LB and family on visit

Among a number of four-star prospects in attendance for Clemson’s win over South Carolina last Saturday at Death Valley was Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby linebacker Ethan West.

“It was awesome to see the atmosphere and how much fun the coaches and players were having,” West told TCI.

Saturday marked his second visit of the season to Clemson. The national top-250 prospect for the class of 2020 also attended the win against Georgia Southern in September.

West (6-4, 225) was impressed by the Tigers’ three-touchdown victory against the Gamecocks which marked Clemson’s fifth straight win in the rivalry series.

“It was very impressive to win that way over their rival,” he said.

West made the trip to Tigertown with his mother and sister, both of whom left impressed by Clemson as well.

“They love the campus and the atmosphere,” he said. “They think there is nothing like it.”

West communicates with Clemson’s staff on a regular basis and was able to catch up with assistant coach Brandon Streeter during the visit.

“He was just glad I was there and just told me to enjoy the visit,” West said.

West has collected offers from Michigan, Duke, LSU, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. He’s hoping to see Clemson join that list.

“It would mean a lot to earn an offer from such a good academic and football school,” he said.

West said he anticipates making another visit to Clemson in the spring. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 inside linebacker and No. 230 overall prospect in the country for 2020 by ESPN.