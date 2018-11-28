Muse, Tigers are ready to make more history

Clemson safety Tanner Muse had a lot to say Tuesday. The junior was prepared to discuss the drama of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Muse also touched on Saturday’s ACC Championship game and their plan to hopefully go down in history as the first team to win four consecutive ACC Championships.

The ACC Championship Game will be held in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

Muse on all the outside noise in regard to the South Carolina game

“You always hear noise here and there. You can’t let it affect you. You’ve got to have thick skin, especially playing on the back end. There is going to be a lot of criticism. You play the game to further your career and further your experience for your family and your life. There’s always going to be criticism with that, but it is what it is.”

Muse on not allowing the negative talk bother him

“It’s pretty easy to not let it affect you. For me I really only have to prove a point to my family, my coaches, and to the Lord above. As long as I’m playing the way He wants me to play and exemplifying Him through my play, then I will be alright.”

Muses’ reaction to Dabo Swinney’s rant

“That’s just the passion he has for this team. We have a really special group of guys for people not to appreciate it in the moment it hurts him, and it hurts us. It is what it is. At the end of the day, we know that we have a special group and that we have a special core around us with all the assistants and support staff. We know what we have and we’re very appreciative, and if people can’t see it on the outside so be it. We know what we have.”

Muse on preparing for Pitt’s offense

“We’re going to have to be really disciplined and do a lot of trade shift motion…things of that nature. It will be a lot like what Boston College did, running down hill and play action passing. It’s going to very important to keep our eyes on our keys and understand where our help is. Things like that. I think it’s going to be a really good challenge for us. Their running backs are really good. They have some good, big tight ends. I think one is 280. He’s a big stout guy. The quarterback is pretty good. It’s going to be a good test for us.”

Muse on possibly winning four straight ACC Championships

“It’s really legendary. Teams don’t do that. I think we will be the first team in ACC history to do that. It’s really excited to be able to put your name in the books forever. Until another team does it again. We will always be known as the first one if that was to happen. We’re really excited for the challenge. Being able to do that will be great.”