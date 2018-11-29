In-state back enjoys meeting Clemson legend on visit

In-state running back Rahjai Harris made his latest visit to Clemson last Saturday for the win against South Carolina at Death Valley.

The 2020 prospect from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes has been to Clemson numerous times for unofficial visits. But this time, he had a chance to meet a legendary former Clemson player.

“Clemson was great as usual,” Harris said. “I got to talk to C.J. Spiller so that was nice. He told me to keep grinding and keep doing well in school. … Very humble and smart guy that loves football.”

Harris watched Spiller play for the Tigers growing up and has a lot of respect for the greatest running back in school history.

“Very fast and athletic. He could play it all,” Harris said. “I can tell he worked hard and took the weight room serious.”

Harris, who has offers to play for Appalachian State and East Carolina, has drawn interest from Clemson for quite some time. Saturday’s visit afforded him another opportunity to spend time with co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“I talked to him a little bit. He caught up with my dad and we were just talking about the game,” Harris said.

Harris says he was not surprised to see the Tigers beat South Carolina by three touchdowns for their fifth straight win in the rivalry.

“I honestly saw it coming,” he said. “Clemson is a very good team. They also play together, so that makes them play more sound on the field.”

Harris also visited Clemson earlier this season for the Syracuse and Louisville games. Through 11 games a junior this season, he had 109 carries for 648 yards (5.9 average) with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 213 yards and three more scores.