Tigers in the NFL: Week 12

There are 32 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 21 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 12, 18 of which recorded stats.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL during Week 12 action.

Houston Texans 34, Tennessee Titans 17

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 5 receptions, 74 yards, 6 targets

D.J. Reader: 1 solo tackle

Deshaun Watson: 19/24, 210 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 9 carries, 70 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

The Houston Texans doubled the Tennessee Titans’ score to solidify their 8th straight win and their 8th win on the season. The Texans improve their record to 8-3 and continue to lead the AFC South by two games over the Indianapolis Colts. Deshaun Watson led the team with a stellar performance going 19/24 for 210 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball 9 times for a total of 70 yards and a rushing touchdown for himself. He was responsible for a total of 3 touchdowns in this Monday Night Football matchup. Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins 5 times on 6 targets for 74 yards. Their longest connection was a 28-yard deep pass inside Titans’ territory, setting up their second touchdown of the game. On defense, D.J. Reader saw a tackle on Titans’ Dion Lewis after only a 4-yard pickup. The Titans punted the ball two plays later. These three former Tigers continue to make plays for the Houston Texans and have contributed to their 8-game win streak.

Los Angeles Chargers 45, Arizona Cardinals 10

LAC: Mike Williams: 4 receptions, 25 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 targets

The Los Angeles Chargers are standing in a good position as a potential Wild Card contender when the season concludes. Their victory on Sunday helped to keep them in good position as they demolished the Arizona Cardinals by a 35-point margin. Mike Williams contributed 2 touchdowns to the teams’ 45 points. His first touchdown came at the beginning of the second quarter, a 9-yard pass from Philip Rivers on 3rd and goal. At the time, the Chargers were down by a score of 10-0. Williams’ touchdown started the Chargers on their march toward 45 unanswered points. His second touchdown came right before halftime on 1st and goal from the Arizona 2-yard line. Rivers tossed the ball up to Williams on the left side of the end zone and he made a spectacular effort to tap his toes inbounds before falling out of bounds. Mike Williams continues to be a major threat on the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, San Francisco 49ers 9

TB: Adam Humphries: 6 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 targets, 1 punt return, 6 yards

SF: Bradley Pinion: 6 punts, 260 yards, 3 within the 20, 56 long, 3 kickoffs

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers are sitting at the bottom of their respective divisions and desperately needed a morale boosting victory. The Buccaneers got that victory over the 49ers on Sunday by an 18-point margin. Two former Tigers faced off in this matchup. For the Buccaneers, Adam Humphries saw 6 receptions on 6 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came at the start of the 4th quarter when Jameis Winston threw it to him on a 2nd and 12 from the SF 28-yard line. Winston found him wide open in the middle of the field and he outran two 49ers’ defenders and juked another for the extra 15 yards after catch. On the 49ers, Bradley Pinion saw 6 opportunities to punt the ball and punted for a total of 260 yards. He landed 3 punts within the 20-yard line. He also saw 3 kickoffs, each going back for a touchback. These former Tigers continue to see playing time from week to week throughout this season.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 12 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 solo tackle

Grady Jarrett: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 1 QB hit

JAX: Tyler Shatley: started for the second week in a row

MIA: Andre Branch: 2 solo tackles

Stephone Anthony

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 4 tackles, 2 solo

Jayron Kearse: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 pass deflection

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 5 carries, 25 yards, 2 receptions, -2 yards, 2 targets

B.J. Goodson: 3 tackles, 2 solo

NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 2 receptions, 24 yards, 4 targets

Charone Peake: 1 tackle, 1 solo

OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 2 solo tackles

SEA: Jaron Brown