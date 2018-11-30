5-star has Clemson ‘very high’ on his list following visit

One of multiple five-star prospects that Clemson played host to last weekend was Arik Gilbert of Marietta (Ga.).

The class of 2020 athlete visited campus Saturday for the Tigers’ 56-35 victory over South Carolina at Death Valley.

“It was great,” Gilbert said of the visit. “It was cool to spend some time with the coaches and be in the new facilities.”

How does Clemson’s football operations complex compare with some of the other facilities Gilbert has seen?

“It’s definitely the most interesting one I’ve seen,” he said. “There’s a slide, a basketball court, a bowling alley, volleyball, a theater… so yeah there’s a lot.”

Gilbert is being recruited by some schools as a defensive end, while Clemson is among the majority recruiting him as a tight end.

Clemson’s coaches let him know he could be an impact player and difference-maker in the Tigers’ offense.

“They kept stressing that if I came I would be a program-changer,” he said, “and how me playing tight end would help stretch the field out for some of the other receivers there.”

The thought of catching passes from Trevor Lawrence is intriguing for Gilbert.

“The way Trevor executes the offense is phenomenal,” Gilbert said. “He’s definitely somebody I would want to play with.”

Clemson extended an offer to Gilbert back in the spring. He has a long list of over 20 offers in total, which includes the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment following last weekend’s visit?

“They are very high on my list right now,” he said.

Gilbert is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country for the 2020 class by all the major recruiting services.

