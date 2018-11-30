An offer would make Clemson No. 1 for 2020 RB

Clemson’s offense usually runs through its quarterbacks and wide receivers, but recently it has been riding its running backs to create a potent offense.

All of the Tigers’ running backs have been contributing and that doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

While Travis Etienne dominates at the line of scrimmage and beyond, Clemson always searches for a great multi-purpose back.

Daniyel Ngata, brother of 2019 Clemson commit Joe Ngata, could become the next great Tiger RB.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Folsom (Ca.) product talked with Clemson the last time he was in Death Valley for the N.C. State game. Dabo Swinney and Jeff Scott plan on visiting him for their upcoming playoff game.

Although Ngata has not been offered by the Tigers yet, but his tape is still being analyzed by Clemson for the 2020 class.

He is familiar with the recruiting process at Clemson, and it could be a turning point if it presents him with an offer soon.

“I know that Clemson is the real deal and they take their football seriously,” he said. “Clemson is all family and closer to each other than regular football teams and I like that a lot. It would mean a lot and that would probably be my top school since that’s the place I’ve been the most in my recruiting and the whole coaching staff is just amazing.”

While his older brother will be a staple of Clemson’s offense, Ngata will base his decision on his own interests.

Ngata feels like he can be the guy for the Tigers if they give him an offer.

“I feel like I can be the guy because of the way they run the ball and I feel like I can be the RB that can run routes out the backfield,” he said.

Ngata still has plenty of time left in the recruitment process, and his next step is to take some visits and narrow things down ahead of his commitment date.

“I’m going to take visits, then next year start thinking about my commitment date,” he said. “I plan on making my decision before next season around August.”

If Clemson invites him to Junior Day this coming year, he will most likely attend, but he also plans on visiting several other schools in the spring.

“I should be taking visits to San Diego State, Michigan, Alabama, Washington, Washington State, Oregon and Nevada,” he said.

In 12 games as a junior this season, Ngata has carried the ball 66 times for 725 yards (11.0 average) with nine rushing touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 491 yards and nine more scores.