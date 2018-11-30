Are ESPN analysts giving Pitt any chance against Clemson?

On ESPN’s College Football Live show Friday, ESPN analyst David Pollack was asked whether he believes Pittsburgh (7-5, 6-2 ACC) has any chance to beat second-ranked Clemson (12-0, 8-0) in the ACC Championship game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Pollack answered, “What does Pitt do well? Run the football. Clemson is one of the best in the country at that – the second best in the country at that. Pitt doesn’t throw the ball well. I think, if you’re going to beat Clemson, it’s through the air. In that secondary, I think there’s some vulnerabilities. The defensive line? That’s not how you’re going to beat Clemson, by lining up and pounding them. So, good luck.”

Chris “The Bear” Fallica agreed with Pollack.

“They beat Miami last year as a big dog. They’ve pulled some big upsets before,” Fallica said of Pittsburgh. “But do you think practice was fun this week for Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables, that defense? 500 yards through the air, 600 total (against South Carolina)… The fact that Pitt did beat them a couple of years ago… I think the Panthers have the bad timing award for the week. Unfortunately I think this could get a little big ugly.”