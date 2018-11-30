By the Stars: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

By the Stars: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Football

By the Stars: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Although South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley finally had that amazing game against Clemson, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers at home. While Clemson’s defense didn’t look very sharp throughout the entirety of the game, especially in the secondary, the difference in recruiting was most evident in Clemson’s dominant offensive showing as the Tigers tore up the Gamecocks for over 700 total yards and 56 points. The recruiting matchups will be even more favorable in the ACC Championship game against Pitt on Saturday.

Clemson Pittsburgh
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 2-star Stefano Millin LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Connor Dintino LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star Unranked Jimmy Morrissey C
RG Gage Cervenka 3-star 2-star Mike Herndon RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 4-star Alex Bookser RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star Unranked George Aston FB
H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 3-star Grant Carrigan TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Kenny Pickett QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Qadree Ollison RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked Unranked Rafael Araujo-Lopes WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Aaron Mathews WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 4-star Dewayne Hendrix DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Shane Roy NT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Amir Watts DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Rashad Weaver DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Elijah Zeise SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Elias Reynolds MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star Unranked Oluwaseun Idowu WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Phillipie Motley CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 4-star Damar Hamlin FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Dennis Briggs SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Dane Jackson CB

The same narrative continues once again. Clemson is just dominant at every position. Although Pitt took down the Tigers at home two years ago to ruin their perfect season, it will take even more game planning for Pat Narduzzi to achieve that feat again. The Panthers have some solid talent on offense, especially in running back Qadree Ollison, but their inconsistent play this year makes predicting this game’s score a little easier. Trevor Lawrence and his offense have proven that they can carry the load. If the defense can get back on its feet this week, expect a big win for the orange and regalia.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home