By the Stars: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Although South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley finally had that amazing game against Clemson, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers at home. While Clemson’s defense didn’t look very sharp throughout the entirety of the game, especially in the secondary, the difference in recruiting was most evident in Clemson’s dominant offensive showing as the Tigers tore up the Gamecocks for over 700 total yards and 56 points. The recruiting matchups will be even more favorable in the ACC Championship game against Pitt on Saturday.
|Clemson
|Pittsburgh
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|2-star
|Stefano Millin
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Connor Dintino
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|Unranked
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|RG
|Gage Cervenka
|3-star
|2-star
|Mike Herndon
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|4-star
|Alex Bookser
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|Unranked
|George Aston
|FB
|H-Back
|Garrett Williams
|4-star
|3-star
|Grant Carrigan
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|Unranked
|Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Aaron Mathews
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|4-star
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Shane Roy
|NT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Amir Watts
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Rashad Weaver
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|3-star
|Elijah Zeise
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|Elias Reynolds
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|Unranked
|Oluwaseun Idowu
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Phillipie Motley
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|4-star
|Damar Hamlin
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|3-star
|Dennis Briggs
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Dane Jackson
|CB
The same narrative continues once again. Clemson is just dominant at every position. Although Pitt took down the Tigers at home two years ago to ruin their perfect season, it will take even more game planning for Pat Narduzzi to achieve that feat again. The Panthers have some solid talent on offense, especially in running back Qadree Ollison, but their inconsistent play this year makes predicting this game’s score a little easier. Trevor Lawrence and his offense have proven that they can carry the load. If the defense can get back on its feet this week, expect a big win for the orange and regalia.