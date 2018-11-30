By the Stars: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Although South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley finally had that amazing game against Clemson, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers at home. While Clemson’s defense didn’t look very sharp throughout the entirety of the game, especially in the secondary, the difference in recruiting was most evident in Clemson’s dominant offensive showing as the Tigers tore up the Gamecocks for over 700 total yards and 56 points. The recruiting matchups will be even more favorable in the ACC Championship game against Pitt on Saturday.

Clemson Pittsburgh Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 2-star Stefano Millin LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Connor Dintino LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star Unranked Jimmy Morrissey C RG Gage Cervenka 3-star 2-star Mike Herndon RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 4-star Alex Bookser RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star Unranked George Aston FB H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 3-star Grant Carrigan TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Kenny Pickett QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Qadree Ollison RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked Unranked Rafael Araujo-Lopes WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Aaron Mathews WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 4-star Dewayne Hendrix DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Shane Roy NT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Amir Watts DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Rashad Weaver DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Elijah Zeise SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Elias Reynolds MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star Unranked Oluwaseun Idowu WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Phillipie Motley CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 4-star Damar Hamlin FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Dennis Briggs SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Dane Jackson CB

The same narrative continues once again. Clemson is just dominant at every position. Although Pitt took down the Tigers at home two years ago to ruin their perfect season, it will take even more game planning for Pat Narduzzi to achieve that feat again. The Panthers have some solid talent on offense, especially in running back Qadree Ollison, but their inconsistent play this year makes predicting this game’s score a little easier. Trevor Lawrence and his offense have proven that they can carry the load. If the defense can get back on its feet this week, expect a big win for the orange and regalia.