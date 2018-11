CHARLOTTE — The ACC Network will launch on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday.

Just one week later, on August 29, the first conference football game will kick off on the new all-ACC platform when Georgia Tech visits Clemson for a Thursday night contest. The 24/7 network is poised to air 1,300 live events annually across its TV and digital offerings from around the conference’s 15 member schools and 27 sponsored sports.

ESPN President and Co-Chairman, Disney Media Networks, James Pitaro, said, “With just under nine months until launch, we are all systems go with ACC Network preparations. The strength of the season opening game between Georgia Tech and Clemson is indicative of the robust schedule and programming we have planned for ACC fans.”