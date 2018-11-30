Narduzzi on gap between Clemson and rest of ACC

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the gap between the Tigers and the rest of the ACC at his Friday ACC Championship press conference.
Clemson’s offense usually runs through its quarterbacks and wide receivers, but recently it has been riding its running backs to create a potent offense. All of the Tigers’ running backs have been (…)
Although South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley finally had that amazing game against Clemson, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers at home. While Clemson’s defense didn’t look very (…)
CHARLOTTE — Second-ranked Clemson is going for a record fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference Championship when it plays Coastal Division Champion Pittsburgh in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game at (…)
On ESPN’s College Football Live show Friday, ESPN analyst David Pollack was asked whether he believes Pittsburgh (7-5, 6-2 ACC) has any chance to beat second-ranked Clemson (12-0, 8-0) in the ACC (…)
CHARLOTTE — Though his team is playing second-ranked Clemson in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was not holding back for his team when he addressed the media in Friday’s (…)
CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was right at home at the ACC Championshiip press conference Friday. Coach Swinney talked about how he likes having the championship game in the same (…)
CHARLOTTE — When Dabo Swinney was walking off the field in Tampa, Fla., following Clemson’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game, he wondered to himself, “This was not (…)
CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared how Travis Etienne reacted when he found out he was named ACC Player of the Year during his ACC press conference.
CHARLOTTE, NC — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he will play Jamie Skalski the rest of the way with the new redshirt rule in the ACC press conference Friday.
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Network will launch on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday. Just one week later, on August 29, the first conference football game will (…)