Clemson makes cut for nation's No. 1 DL

A week after visiting Clemson, Damascus (Md.) 2020 five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee named Clemson among his top six schools via social media Friday.

Along with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State made the cut for Bresee, who has over 30 offers and is unanimously ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting class by the major services.

Bresee picked up an offer from Clemson after attending the program’s junior day in March. He returned for another unofficial visit last weekend when the Tigers played South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has committed to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.