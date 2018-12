CHARLOTTE– Clemson increased its lead against Pitt 35-10 on a one-yard run by Adam Choice. The scoring drive was five plays, 69 yards and 1:32.

Trevor Lawrence started the drive with a 21-yard pass to Tee Higgins. After rushing for eight yards himself, Lawrence then connected with Justyn Ross for a 38-yard completion. Choice then took a one-yard run up the middle to extend the Tigers’ lead by 25 points.