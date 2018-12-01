ESPN’s Howard feels sorry for Pitt

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard thinks Clemson is going “to put a whooping” on Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game.

Why?

Because he feels Dabo Swinney’s rant on last Sunday’s ACC Coaches’ Teleconference when he got on to those fans and the media who were saying last week’s win over South Carolina “felt like a loss” was more for inspiring his players than anything else.

Clemson won the game 56-35, but gave up 600 yards to the Gamecocks, including 510 yards by quarterback Jake Bentley.

“Welcome to winning,” Howard said on ESPN’s College GameDay Show. “The fans are used to a standard and when you don’t hit that standard, they are going to be disappointed. ‘So, what you won by 21 points or whatever.’ They want to see Clemson play up to a standard.

“That is a good problem to have Dabo and you should not be upset about it. But, now Dabo has a reason to sit there in the meeting room and criticize his team, especially the defense. No matter what the final score was, you don’t want to give up that many yards and that many points.

“They are going to come out mad and they are going to put a whooping on Pitt, especially after watching that film, Pitt vs. Miami, a week ago.”

Pitt ran for just 69 yards against Miami last week.

The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) play Pitt tonight (8 p.m./ABC) in the ACC Championship Game.