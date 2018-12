CHARLOTTE–Second-ranked Clemson surged ahead 28-10 over Pitt in the opening half of the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. The half was sluggish but the Tigers gained control despite the conditions.

Travis Etienne led the way in the first half with nine carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. Below is the halftime photo gallery.

