Simmons, defense take advantage of turnovers win ACC

CHARLOTTE—Second-ranked Clemson defeated Pittsburgh 42-10 to secure its fourth consecutive ACC Championship, the second power five team to win four straight conference championship games.

The Tigers looked sluggish in the sloppy conditions at Bank of America Stadium but rode the back of Travis Etienne, who finished the day with 12 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and a strong defense. The defense held the Panthers to 200 yards of total offense and only eight yards passing while forcing three turnovers.

Following each game The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed with outstanding individual performances.

Tre Lamar

Lamar led the defense in tackles and played possibly one of the most complete games of his career against a stout Pittsburgh rushing attack. He finished the day with eight tackles, six solo tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

He played with purpose and stepped up as the quarterback of the defense while thwarting the Panthers’ offensive momentum.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons took some flack after a lackluster performance a week ago in the win over South Carolina. He redeemed himself with an excellent outing in the ACC Championship Game.

He finished the day with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. The forced fumble set up a three-yard touchdown for Travis Etienne that game Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence clogged up the middle of the field all night long, limiting Pitt’s opportunities to capitalize on the ground. He finished the night with five tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Clelin Ferrell

At the conclusion of the game, Ferrell’s jersey no longer appeared white but was stained with green after battling with left-tackle Stefano Milin throughout the game. Ferrell won more of those battles than not and racked up five tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hurry.

AJ Terrell

Terrell forced the other significant turnover of the game in the second quarter. He took advantage of a poorly thrown pass by Kenny Picket, jumped the route and returned the interception 31 yards to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting Clemson up 28-10.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins showed outstanding effort in his last ACC Championship Game and despite not having a crazy night statistically clogged up holes and redirected the Pitt offense. His biggest contribution was scooping up the fumble forced by Simmons and returning it to the three-yard line, setting up a touchdown.