Tigers ride Etienne's rushing attack

CHARLOTTE—Clemson widened its lead to 21-10 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive covered 75-yards on seven plays in 2:59, scoring with 4:57 to play in the first half.

Travis Etienne bore the brunt of the load for the Tigers on the drive with five carries for 57 yards including a 45-yard carry that flipped the field. He has seven carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns so far. Lawrence sealed the drive with a five yard touchdown pass to Higgins on an out route.