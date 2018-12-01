Tigers ride Etienne's rushing attack

Feature

CHARLOTTE—Clemson widened its lead to 21-10 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive covered 75-yards on seven plays in 2:59, scoring with 4:57 to play in the first half.

Travis Etienne bore the brunt of the load for the Tigers on the drive with five carries for 57 yards including a 45-yard carry that flipped the field. He has seven carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns so far. Lawrence sealed the drive with a five yard touchdown pass to Higgins on an out route.

2hr

Clemson jumped up 14-0 on a three-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne with 9:29 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for three yards in five seconds. The Tigers started with excellent (…)

3hr

Clemson started with a bang as Travis Etienne took the first snap to the house for a 75-yard touchdown, giving it a 7-0 lead to start the ACC Championship Game. The drive was one play in 13 seconds for the (…)

