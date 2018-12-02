Clemson makes College Football Playoff for 4th straight year

Clemson is once again in the College Football Playoff and will play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed by the selection committee and Notre Dame is No. 3.

Alabama is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Clemson and Notre Dame last played in 2015 when the Tigers beat Notre Dame, 24-22, after stopping the Irish on a two-point conversion with seven seconds left to play at Death Valley.

The Tigers have never played Notre Dame in a bowl game. Clemson leads the all-time series 2-1. The 2015 matchup was the only time the two have played since 1979.

Clemson (13-0) locked up a top 4 selection after winning its fourth straight ACC Championship Game Saturday night, 42-10, over Pitt. The Tigers will be making their fourth straight CFP.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP poll is Clemson’s 24th straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 31 CFP rankings. This is the ninth time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all the CFP rankings.

The Tigers were the No. 2 seed in the CFP two years ago when they won the national championship by beating No. 1 Alabama.

Final College Football Playoff Top 6 rankings