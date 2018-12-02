Does Swinney consider Alabama a rival?

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has his Tigers headed back to the College Football Playoff. Coach Swinney was asked in the press conference following the ACC Championship game if he felt Alabama was a rival.
Clemson is once again in the College Football Playoff and will play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed by the selection committee and Notre Dame is No. 3. Alabama (…)
The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced Sunday Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has earned the Woody Hayes Award, presented annually to college football’s coach of the year. Clemson has posted a 13-0 (…)
ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer isn’t as convinced there will be a Clemson vs. Alabama game in this year’s College Football Playoff, especially if Alabama plays Georgia in the semifinal round. The Tigers and (…)
The final Amway coaches poll has been released before the bowl games. Oklahoma is up to No. 4 in the latest rankings with Georgia slipping to No. 6. Clemson remains at No. 2.
ESPN analyst David Pollack said Sunday morning there is nothing that is going to prevent a Clemson-Alabama rematch in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers and Alabama are expected to be the top 2 teams (…)
Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was extremely pleased with No. 2 Clemson after its 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh to win its fourth consecutive ACC Championship Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium (…)
CHARLOTTE — Starting a season 13-0 is no simple task and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows that better than anyone. The Tigers have won a remarkable 11 games by a margin of 20 points or greater, while (…)
CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has built the Tigers into one of the nation’s top programs, won four straight ACC Championships and made the College Football Playoff for four (…)
CHARLOTTE — It has been Travis Etienne’s year, and it did not take too long Saturday for it to be his night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game. The 2018 ACC Player of the Year took the (…)
CHARLOTTE — Though Tony Elliott’s name has been linked to the opening at Georgia Tech, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator said he has not spoken to Georgia Tech or any other school that is looking for (…)