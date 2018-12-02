Does Swinney consider Alabama a rival?

Does Swinney consider Alabama a rival?

Football

Does Swinney consider Alabama a rival?

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has his Tigers headed back to the College Football Playoff.  Coach Swinney was asked in the press conference following the ACC Championship game if he felt Alabama was a rival.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home