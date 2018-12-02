Elliott says he has not been contacted by Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE — Though Tony Elliott’s name has been linked to the opening at Georgia Tech, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator said he has not spoken to Georgia Tech or any other school that is looking for a new head coach following the Tigers’ 42-10 win over Pitt on Saturday.

“I have not been contacted by anybody,” Elliott said. “I hate the speculation that gets out there. I’m locked in on the Tigers and I don’t know what the future holds.”

Elliott’s name came up in the Yellow Jackets’ search for a new coach after Paul Johnson announced his retirement earlier this week.

The Clemson Insider learned, through sources at Clemson and at Georgia Tech, that the Yellow Jackets will be interested in talking to the Clemson coach and will have him on their short list of coaches who do not have head coaching experience.

Also, if Georgia Tech requests to talk to Elliott about its head coaching vacancy, sources have told us Elliott would be interested in the job.

“That is a situation where I would sit down and talk with Coach (Dabo) Swinney,” he said. “I really have not given much thought to it. I am still growing in this role and I understand what the challenges are of being a head coach and there are some things that I have to do personally to get myself ready. But, at the present moment, I am focusing on what I got and if the Lord provides me the opportunity then I will have to go in prayer and talk with the people I trust and possibly look into it.”

Some of the names being tossed around are Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, who played at Georgia Tech and was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. Also mentioned is Army head coach Jeff Monken and App State head coach Scott Satterfield.

Elliott is in his eighth season at Clemson as the running backs coach and his fourth as the Tigers co-offensive coordinator. He has called plays for the Tigers in each of his four years as the co-offensive coordinator.

This year, Clemson leads the ACC in scoring (45.7 points/game) and total offense (539.1 yards/game). Both of those numbers rank No. 5 and No. 3 respectively in the country. The Tigers also rank No. 12 at running the football, averaging 256.3 yards per game.

The Tigers also rank second nationally in yards per carry (6.62). On Wednesday, running back Travis Etienne was named the ACC’s Player of the Year, while freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named as the conference’s Rookie of the Year.

Clemson (13-0) won its fourth straight ACC Championship on Saturday.

Last year, Elliott was the recipient of the 2017 Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Elliott has been a part of Clemson’s run of eight straight 10-win seasons. Clemson is 95-15 since he came back to Clemson in 2011. He was also the co-offensive coordinator for Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team.

As a player at Clemson, Elliott lettered from 2000-’03. He was co-captain of Clemson’s 2003 team that had a 9-4 record and a No. 22 final ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

He finished his playing career with 34 receptions for 455 yards and two touchdowns. He played in 44 games and one of his two touchdowns came at Georgia Tech in 2003.