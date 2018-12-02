ESPN analyst believes Clemson vs. Alabama is inevitable

ESPN analyst David Pollack said Sunday morning there is nothing that is going to prevent a Clemson-Alabama rematch in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers and Alabama are expected to be the top 2 teams when the CFP Selection Committee announces its playoff field at noon.

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game Saturday to earn its No. 1 spot, while the Tigers downed Pitt in the ACC Championship Game.

“I think we are going to get a rematch of Clemson and Alabama,” he said. “I think when you start looking at teams that can beat Alabama, I think Georgia showed you yesterday that they are a team that can beat them, compete with them and matchup with them athlete to athlete and not be scared which is a big deal. Not be scared but have full confidence that you are as good as those guys.

“And I think Clemson is the other team. They have showed it. Listen they are built for them, not from a physicality standpoint but tempo. Their offense is built for it. They spread you out. Space (them out), keep running it and keep making you tired. That is kind of their deal. So, I think nothing is going to stop a rematch.”