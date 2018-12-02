ESPN's Galloway explains why Bama has an advantage over Clemson

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday, analyst Joey Galloway opined that No. 2 seed Clemson and No. 3 seed Notre Dame would have liked to see Georgia make the CFP as the No. 4 seed to play against top-seeded Alabama instead of Oklahoma, which was selected instead.

Galloway explained his reasoning, arguing that Alabama’s game against Oklahoma will not take the physical toll that a rematch with Georgia would have — thus the Tide will be in better shape from a physical standpoint should they win and advance to play either Clemson or Notre Dame in the national championship game.

“I’ll tell you who wanted Georgia to get in, would have been Clemson and Notre Dame – wanted Georgia at No. 4, to have a physical battle with Alabama, beat each other up and then have to get ready for a national championship game,” Galloway said. “So I guarantee you, when you’re watching these rankings and Oklahoma gets in — and if you’re Clemson, you’re thinking Alabama might be that team, you don’t have that situation now where an Alabama team has to play a physical football game. It’s going to be a tough football game, but it will not be physical.”