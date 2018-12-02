Herbstreit feels South Carolina game might be turning point

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit feels if No. 2 Clemson wins the national championship this year, it might have South Carolina to thank.

On ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday, Herbstreit talked about how impressed he has been with the Clemson program and how head coach Dabo Swinney has his Tigers pushing the accelerator down no matter how much success they have.

Clemson was selected as the No. 2 seed in this year’s playoff and will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“This is a team that I think keeps their foot on the accelerator despite all the success. Incredible senior class. Think about what they’ve accomplished — four ACC Championships, four playoff appearances, already one national championship — and they don’t let up.”

Herbstreit feels the Tigers’ win over South Carolina a week ago, when the defense struggled to stop the Gamecocks in a 56-35 victory, might be the juice this team needed to win the whole thing, like the 2016 team did with its loss to Pitt before going on to win the National Championship.

“I think that game against South Carolina, much like some of the games in the past, helped them refocus and get ready – not just for the Pitt game, but for Notre Dame and the national championship,” he said.