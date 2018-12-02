Palmer not convinced Clemson vs. Bama will happen

ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer isn’t as convinced there will be a Clemson vs. Alabama game in this year’s College Football Playoff, especially if Alabama plays Georgia in the semifinal round.

The Tigers and Alabama are expected to be the top 2 teams when the CFP Selection Committee announces its playoff field at noon.

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game Saturday to earn its No. 1 spot, while the Tigers downed Pitt in the ACC Championship Game to possibly get the No. 2 spot.

“If we get that first matchup, if it is Georgia that makes it into that four spot to play Bama,” Palmer said. “There are a lot of people that are looking at this and saying don’t give us the rematch. We just saw that game in the SEC title game. That could have been a defacto quarterfinal if you will.

“Georgia loses so give someone else a shot. But the point of this thing should be to put the four best teams in. It’s not to fabricate matchups or try to manipulate matchups based on who the committee thinks to give the best stylistic matchup. It’s about the four best teams. It was a seven-point game. Nick Saban may not want it, but for me as a fan, I would love to see it again. If that is the matchup, Georgia and Alabama then there is a real opportunity it is not Clemson, Bama again because Georgia I think is good enough to beat Alabama.”