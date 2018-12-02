Swinney wins Woody Hayes award for national coach of the year

The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced Sunday Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has earned the Woody Hayes Award, presented annually to college football’s coach of the year.

Clemson has posted a 13-0 record this season, one win shy of the team record for wins set in 2015 and 2016. Yesterday, Swinney’s Tigers won their fourth consecutive ACC championship, earning a 42-10 win against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. Clemson became the first school in conference history to win four consecutive outright titles and became the first Power Five program to win four straight conference championship games since Florida in 1993-96.

Swinney becomes the second Clemson head coach to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 1977. Danny Ford was Clemson’s first Woody Hayes Award winner, collecting the honor following Clemson’s 12-0 national championship season in 1981.

The 2018 Woody Hayes Award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of all-time winners of the Woody Hayes Award is included below: