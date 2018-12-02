Tigers are on the ROY Bus, 'but they’re coming!'

When the 2018 College Football Playoff Committee first revealed its Top 4 Teams on Oct. 30, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went on ESPN and said the Tigers were like everyone else in college football and were on the other bus behind top-seed Alabama.

He said there was the bus for Alabama, and then the ROY Bus, which he explained stands for the Rest of Y’all Bus. Swinney said that was the bus he was on in his playing days at Alabama when he was a walk-on there. He said the varsity got on the nice big bus that was out in front and the rest of them got on the ROY Bus.

After being selected as the No. 2 seed by the CFP committee on Sunday, ESPN host Rece Davis tried to say Clemson was on the bus with Alabama and the Tigers’ head coach would not agree with that notion.

“No. No. No! We are still on the ROY Bus,” Swinney said while laughing. “We are still on the ROY Bus, but we are glad to be on it.”

Swinney then grabbed one of ESPN’s producers who was wearing a T-shirt Clemson had given him. On the back of it said, “Clemson Football: On the ROY Bus, but We’re Coming!”

Clemson will play No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 29 as part of the CFP National Semifinals. Alabama, the top seed, will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.