Tigers in the College Football Playoff, ‘It’s a big deal’

Clemson is in the College Football Playoffs for a fourth straight year and just like it was four years ago, it is a big deal for the Tigers.

Clemson is the No. 2 seed in the year’s CFP and it will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 29. It will mark Clemson’s first trip to the Cotton Bowl since it beat Boston College, 6-3, in the 1940 Cotton Bowl Classic.

“We are just excited to be in the playoff,” Swinney said to ESPN’s Rece Davis. “This is what we worked for all year long, to have an opportunity to get together with our team and celebrate with all of our families. This is a big deal.”

This will not only be Clemson’s first trip to the Dallas area in 79 years to play a football game, but it will be a new experience for Swinney too.

“We are ready to go to Dallas,” he said. “I have never been to the Cotton Bowl, so I am really looking forward to it.”