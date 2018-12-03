Ferrell named finalist for Ted Hendricks Award

The Ted Hendricks Foundation announced today that Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been named a finalist for the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive end.

Ferrell is one of four finalists for the award, joining a list that includes Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith. Ferrell will attempt to become the second Clemson player to earn the award since its inception in 2002, as former Clemson defensive end Da’Quon Bowers earned the honor in 2010.

This season, Clemson ranks second in the country in tackles for loss (121) and tied for second in the country in sacks (45). Ferrell leads Clemson in both categories this season, pacing the Tigers with 17.5 stops for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Last week, Ferrell collected ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. His selection represented Clemson’s sixth time earning that honor, as he became the first Tiger to do so since Vic Beasley in 2014.

Voting on the Ted Hendricks Award will conclude on Dec. 5. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.