Recruits react to Clemson’s CFP berth, matchup with Notre Dame

On Sunday, Clemson was selected as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will play No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29.

Clemson (13-0) locked up a top-four selection after winning its fourth straight ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, 42-10, over Pittsburgh. The Tigers will be making their fourth straight appearance in the CFP.

After the final CFP rankings were unveiled, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commits and other recruits for their reactions. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit Andrew Booth, 2019 DB, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer: “They did what they were supposed to do, period.”

Clemson commit Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “It’s always a blessing making the playoffs and they seem to do it every single year! The matchup with ND is interesting but I know we can handle it.”

Clemson commit Joseph Ngata, 2019 WR, Folsom (Calif.): “The Pitt win was dominating and the Tigers winning the fourth straight (ACC Championship) just tells you about their hard work paying off. Clemson deserves to be in the playoff and I don’t think Notre Dame will match up.”

Clemson commit Lannden Zanders, 2019 DB, Shelby (N.C.) Crest: “It’s great, can’t wait to see the guys compete! And it will be a great game, Clemson will be Clemson and do what they do best.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “Just shows how good of a team we have been these past years and it’s championship phase. We’ve got to be locked in because if we play our game and the way we’re capable of then we will be dominant.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “It’s awesome. I had no doubts. The team is just clicking.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “There was no surprise that Clemson made the playoffs four straight years in a row. I think if Clemson plays their best game they should beat Notre Dame by 20-plus points.”

Arik Gilbert, 2020 ATH, Marietta (Ga.): “Coach Swinney has been and is doing a great job. I think they have a chance to make it all the way this year. Notre Dame will be tough though. They have been doing really good this year as well.”

Seth McLaughlin, 2020 OL, Buford (Ga.): “It’s really impressive. They’ve definitely built a culture that is going to be around for as long as Dabo is there. I think Notre Dame is a good team but Clemson is a lot better than them.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “I think it’ll be a very good matchup with us. We gotta make them one-dimensional.”

Rashad Torrence, 2020 DB, Marietta (Ga.): I think Coach Swinney is doing an amazing job in Clemson. He has definitely established them as a major contender year in and year out. I think it should be a pretty good matchup. Notre Dame is a very good team. I think football in the south is faster and more physical so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out.”

Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “I’m confident in them. They will fight for 60 minutes straight.”

Ethan West, 2020 LB, Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby: “I think it just solidifies how good of a program they have! Definitely impressive.”

Chantz Williams, 2020 DL, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf: “I think Clemson going to the playoffs again just goes to show that they’re doing something right at that school and I believe Clemson will beat Notre Dame like they have in the past.”