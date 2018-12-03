Tigers make great impression on 4-star LB

A little more than two weeks ago, Clemson extended a new offer to class of 2020 four-star linebacker Phillip Webb.

It’s one of about 30 offers for the Buford (Ga.) Lanier standout, but it was a big one nonetheless.

“It meant a lot to me to get that offer,” Webb told TCI.

The offer meant enough that nine days after receiving it, Webb decided to make his first unofficial visit to Clemson for the South Carolina game on Nov. 24.

The Tigers made a strong first impression on the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect.

“It was a great visit,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.”

Webb enjoyed witnessing Clemson continue its dominance over South Carolina with the 56-35 win at Death Valley.

“Big win for Clemson,” he said. “It was exciting to watch them beat South Carolina for the fifth year in a row.”

Webb admitted he knew little about Clemson heading into the visit but learned during it that the program’s facilities are “second to none.”

The visit also gave him the opportunity to meet head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I talked to coach Swinney after the game and he just asked how my visit went,” Webb said. “Coach Swinney is a great coach and expects the best from his players.”

Webb has also had the chance to speak with Clemson assistant Mickey Conn, his area recruiter, about how he would fit into the Tigers’ defensive scheme.

“They’ve been looking at me for a while and I can play their SAM backer and defensive end,” Webb said.

Along with Clemson, Webb has hauled in offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among many others.

According to Webb, Clemson is in a good spot with him following his first visit to Tigertown.

“They stand very high,” he said.

In 14 games as a junior this season, Webb totaled 86 tackles including 20 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also recorded 27 quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.