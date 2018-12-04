Kelly Bryant Announces Transfer Destination

Kelly Bryant announced Tuesday night that he will transfer to Missouri.

Bryant, who graduated in May, will have one year to play and will transfer as a graduate student.

Bryant was the fourth Clemson quarterback since January to transfer. Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel transferred in January and then Hunter Johnson transferred in May.

Through four games, Lawrence had completed 65-percent of his 60 passes (39-of-60) for 600 yards. He had thrown nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a passer rating of 191.83

Bryant had completed 36-of-54 passes (66.7 percent) for 461 yards with just two touchdowns and one interception. However, he has thrown just two touchdowns to one interception and had a passer rating of 146.8.

In his time at Clemson, Bryant produced a 16-2 record as a starter, while leading the Tigers to an ACC Championship last year and to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year.