Lawrence, Tigers' defense got after Pitt

CHARLOTTE — For a fourth straight year, second-ranked Clemson won the ACC Championship. The Tigers’ defense, which had a questionable performance against South Carolina a week ago, held the Pitt to only 10 points and 200 total yards in a 42-10 victory Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson’s defense limited Pitt’s quarterback Kenny Pickett to eight passing on 4-of-14 passing. The defense also had nine tackles for loss and two sacks. The Tigers also forced three turnovers.

Lawrence on difference between Pitt’s and South Carolina’s offense

“This was my kind of game. You just have to prepare for whatever a team brings to you. It definitely was a bloody your nose type of team. We knew coming into the week that we were going to have to prepare like no other and work really hard.”

Lawrence on not taking things for granted

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney says it best. You have fun in the winning and the doing. You just take each game one by one. If you take it for granted you’ll be upset because you wouldn’t have given it your all. So just try to make it memorable each and every day and every game.”

Lawrence on Brent Venables at practice this past week

“Honestly…it doesn’t change ever. He’s always really intense…I think his lip was bleeding on the sidelines today. It’s non-stop yelling and getting on to you even if it’s the front four or the back seven. He sees the little things that you don’t see as a player.”

Lawrence on giving it their all

“You never want to have a team scoring a lot of points on you or having big plays on you or things like that. It wasn’t us (last week) and we kind of knew that. Every day this week it was just more focus, more intensity, more effort…just every day.

Lawrence on the College Football Playoff

“We have a whole month to prepare for one team. We get our bodies better…we have like a week and a half off. Prepare the way we need to prepare. We can take care of the rest of school and go out there and get after it.”