Mitchell: 'We create our own energy'

Clemson fought hard Tuesday against St. Peter’s to come out with a 65-60 victory.

The Tigers were successful overall, but not when it came to shots from behind the arc. They made a mere 2-of-14 three-pointers.

Clemson Guard Shelton Mitchell was responsible for the two 3-pointers made by the Tigers. He totaled 15 points along with leading scorers Marcquise Reed, who had 21 points and Elijah Thomas, who added 17 points to the Tigers’ effort.

Sophomore guard Clyde Trapp went perfect from the field, while he also totaled seven rebounds.

