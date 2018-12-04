Reed to undergo MRI

Clemson guard Marcquise Reed will undergo an MRI to test the severity of damage he suffered in his left knee during the Tigers’ 65-60 win over Saint Peters Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The senior, who returned to school in the summer along with fellow guard Shelton Mitchell after testing the NBA waters, went down awkwardly with 50 seconds to play following a missed layup. He came down holding his left knee.

When he was on the bench, the training staff was checking his knee for what looked like an ACL tear. Though Clemson did not confirm what it suspects the injury to be, it was obvious in his postgame press conference that Brad Brownell fears the worst.

“I’m really worried,” Brownell said. “He will have the test in the morning and we will hope for the best.”

Reed led the Tigers with 21 points in the win over the Peacocks. He was 6-of-14 from the field and made 9-of-11 at the foul line before the injury.

The senior guard came into Tuesday’s game leading the Tigers at 19.1 points per game. He was also making 84 percent of his free throws and 47.6 percent of his shots from the field.

Last January, Clemson lost Donte Grantham for the season thanks to an ACL injury against Notre Dame.