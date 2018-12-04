What They Are Saying: Clemson-Notre Dame Cotton Bowl

By: Robert MacRae | 1 minute ago Follow @clemsoninsider
No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl as both teams look to advance to the national championship game. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson facing Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
Clemson has won each of its last eight games by at least 20 points.
Can the Tigers continue that trend against Notre Dame? https://t.co/5S0jkwniRd
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 4, 2018
A look to the participation chart from 2015 Notre Dame at Clemson game shows that 34 players in that game are in the NFL, including 27 of the 44 starters. Clemson stopped Irish o-line on the 2 pt play with 7 seconds left that had 4 current NFL starters, including 3 top 10 picks.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 4, 2018
Trevor Lawrence vs. Ian Book
Travis Etienne vs. Dexter Williams
Pizza vs. Duck crepeshttps://t.co/RaYeJYU0rI
— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 3, 2018
For up-to-the-minute betting odds throughout college football's Bowl Season, bookmark our NCAAF Odds page:
Cotton Bowl
Notre Dame
Clemson -11.5
Total: 55
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma
Alabama -14
Total: 79 https://t.co/c2rkF22do7 pic.twitter.com/tUj9xp5R8e
— Covers (@Covers) December 3, 2018
Mark your calendars. No. 3 @NDFootball's in the #CFBPlayoff! ⤵️
📍 @CottonBowlGame
📆 December 29
⏰ 4 p.m. ET#GoIrishhttps://t.co/ZqBtirwLRP
— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 2, 2018
Notre Dame’s first appearance in the #CollegeFootballPlayoffs since its inception four years ago. Conversely, this marks Clemson’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Each time, Clemson was the one or two seed and it is 2-1 SU and ATS in playoff openers. https://t.co/N71i8UcsDZ
— SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) December 4, 2018
I absolutely agree with this (and with John). Clemson and Notre Dame’s resumes are very similar, and in fact ND’s may be superior. A healthy Book gives ND a shot against them.
— Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 4, 2018
Notre Dame & Clemson have similiar ACC resume's.
v Syracuse
ND 36-3
CU 27-23
v Wake Forest
ND 56-27
CU 63-3
v FSU
ND 42-13
CU 59-10
ND beat VT 45-23
CU beat BC 27-7
— John Fricke (@JohnFricke) December 4, 2018
2. Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
13. Boca Raton Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. UAB
15. Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. UAB
All 39 bowl games, ranked: https://t.co/JQ5Io4ob1p pic.twitter.com/qkl0B8Hlq6
— Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 4, 2018
"If you're not Notre Dame, you don't like Notre Dame…This team is not the '12 team. This team isn't '15. Who cares what the spread has to say? I guess we'll find out on December 29th." – Drue Tranquill
ND is already big underdogs to Clemson, but that's just fine with them. pic.twitter.com/A4f4KmyAGD
— Alex Wilcox (@AlexWilcoxWNDU) December 4, 2018
Brandon Wimbush and Kelly Bryant started the seasons at quarterback for Notre Dame and Clemson. When the two teams meet on Dec. 29, it’ll be Ian Book and Trevor Lawrence at QB.
How both made it to the #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/RbqxZRA6Py
— Austin Hough (@AustinHoughTGN) December 4, 2018
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi: No comparison between Clemson, Notre Dame https://t.co/37itiVWl8d pic.twitter.com/Ad9ABshfdS
— College Football (@holidayhqteam) December 3, 2018
