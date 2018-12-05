4-star TE picks up offer from Clemson

4-star TE picks up offer from Clemson

Recruiting

4-star TE picks up offer from Clemson

Clemson has extended a new offer to a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton School tight end Lukas Ungar reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday evening.

“Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!” Ungar wrote in a Twitter post.

Ungar (6-4, 225) also has offers from Michigan, Stanford, Wisconsin, Cal, Duke, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

He is the No. 5 tight end in the country for the class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
21hr

Clemson guard Marcquise Reed will undergo an MRI to test the severity of damage he suffered in his left knee during the Tigers’ 65-60 win over Saint Peters Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home