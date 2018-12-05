Clemson continues to rack up postseason honors

Clemson continues to pick up more post-season accolades following a second undefeated regular season in the last four years.

The Associated Press named 11 Tigers to their All-ACC Football Teams, including five on the first team. Clemson of course is less than a week removed from winning its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference Championship thanks to a 42-10 rout of Pitt in the title game.

The Tigers also came close to sweeping the individual awards like they did a week ago when the ACC announced its all-conference team. Running back Travis Etienne was voted as the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year, while defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to a 9-0 record since taking over as the starting quarterback after Week 4, was voted as the Newcomer of the Year. Head coach Dabo Swinney and Syracuse head man Dino Babers shared Coach of the Year honors

Etienne led the ACC with 1,463 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns this season. He also led the league with 22 touchdowns overall. He also averaged 8.3 yards per carry and 112.5 yards per game to lead the league.

The sophomore rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on his way to being named the MVP of the ACC Championship Game. He opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

Ferrell recorded 75 tackles from his defensive end spot and had a team-high 17 tackles for loss, including 10.5 sacks, which led the ACC. He also deflected seven passes and forced two fumbles. Clemson’s defense ranks in the top 10 nationally in six of the seven major categories.

Lawrence completed 65 percent of his 326 passes for 2,606 passing yards. Even more amazing is the fact he led the league with 24 touchdown passes and threw just four interceptions. He also had a league-best passing efficiency rating of 154.0.

As for Swinney, he continues to rack up the honors. He was named ACC Coach of the Year by the league last week and last Sunday he was named as the recipient of the Woody Hayes Award, given to the nation’s best head coach.

As for those on the team, left tackle Mitch Hyatt, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Etienne and Ferrell were all voted as unanimous first-team selections. It was the second year in a row Hyatt was a unanimous choice.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the other first-team selection for the Tigers.

Clemson (13-0) had six selections on the second team. On the offensive line, right tackle Tremayne Anchrum, center Justin Falcinelli and left guard John Simpson made the all-star team, while Tee Higgins made it a wide receiver.

On defense, linebacker Tre Lamar was voted on to the second team, as was cornerback Tre Lamar.

The Tigers will play Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.