Constantin pumped to play for state championship in front of Venables

Clemson four-star linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin of University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) will play in the Louisiana Division II state championship game on Friday against St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Not only that, but Constantin will play for the state title in front of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Coach V is also coming to watch me in my championship game this Friday,” Constantin told TCI.

Constantin is appreciative of his future Clemson coach for taking the time to travel and watch him compete.

“It means a ton knowing he can make this trip to come see me even though it is still in season,” Constantin said.

The future Tiger star is stoked for the chance to win another state championship in what will be the final game of his high school career.

“I’m really excited,” said Constantin, whose team is 12-0 entering the title game. “I played in it last year and we won by a good amount, and we have the opportunity to become the only team in my school’s history to win back-to-back (titles).

“It would mean the world because I’ve worked hard for this and to win in front of Coach V would mean even more,” he added.

Constantin committed to Venables and Clemson in April over offers from Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and TCU, among others. He made his official visit to Clemson the weekend of the Duke game on Nov. 17 and will enroll at the school this summer.

In the meantime, he has remained in regular contact with Venables and the coaching staff.

“Nothing but positive things,” Constantin said of what he has heard, “and that they can’t wait for me to get there.”

Constantin is ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker and a top-100 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class per Rivals.