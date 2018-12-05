McLaughlin gives latest on his recruitment

Clemson has made a concerted effort to get ahead of the game in its O-line recruiting for the 2020 class and get some top offensive line prospects on board early on. While Clemson currently holds only one commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2019 class, Hunter Rayburn, the Tigers have already nabbed three commitments from 2020 O-linemen in Walker Parks, Paul Tchio and John Williams.

Another 2020 lineman the Tigers are in the mix for is Seth McLaughlin. The Buford (Ga.) standout feels Clemson is one of four teams coming after him the hardest early.

“Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and Clemson right now,” he said. “But I expect more schools to show love after bowl season.”

McLaughlin (6-4, 265) received an offer from Clemson while on campus Sept. 1 for the season-opener against Furman, then returned in October for the NC State game. He also visited Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and Auburn during the regular season.

“Everywhere I went I had a ton of fun and all the facilities were nice,” he said. “I had amazing times at Clemson both games I went to.”

McLaughlin, a junior, has accumulated well over a dozen offers. His list includes proud programs like Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma along with Clemson.

With a plethora of premier college options, McLaughlin is preparing to narrow the field but isn’t in a hurry to make his final decision.

“I’m going to probably narrow it down to a handful of schools in the next month or so,” he said. “But as of right now I’m keeping every option open. I’m still not close to a commitment soon.”

McLaughlin says he’ll probably hit the road for some more school visits this offseason.

“I’ll make a couple of trips this offseason most likely but we haven’t planned any dates yet,” he said.