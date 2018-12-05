What They Are Saying: Wilkins wins Campbell Trophy

By: Robert MacRae | 1 minute ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Tuesday night was a night that Christian Wilkins and Dabo Swinney will never forget as Christina Wilkins was named the winner of the Campbell Trophy. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Wilkins winning the Campbell Trophy.
He stands out among the 30 classes of CFB players I’ve covered. Huge Talent, strong character, big personality. Congratulations @ClemsonFB Christian Wilkins, presented the prestigious Campbell Trophy tonight. (AKA the “academic Heisman”). Go ahead, strike that pose, 42! pic.twitter.com/MPLTmuTImt
— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 5, 2018
Such an awesome young man !!
Christian Wilkins #CampbellTrophy Just phenomenal !!!! https://t.co/GyGxOql5BG
— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) December 5, 2018
Passion for what you do. @ClemsonFB @cwilkins42 pic.twitter.com/OQVNsWEJE4
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 5, 2018
Coach Swinney addressing reporters following Christian Wilkins winning the Campbell Trophy. Says he congratulated Christian’s mother on this honor. Her message, “We’ve still got more to do.” pic.twitter.com/4VBQf2wxHE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
Posting all of @cwilkins42 acceptance speech for the Campbell Trophy in a few clips. He is the best part of college football. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/6cnp20eQNW
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 5, 2018
Congratulations, @cwilkins42! You have been an incredible leader for @ClemsonFB! https://t.co/RxHhqntFTg
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 5, 2018
For years, Dabo Swinney has hoped he'd one day have a player win the Campbell Trophy. Then came Christian Wilkins: https://t.co/vwdNBPCL3y via @postandcourier
— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 5, 2018
The William V. Campbell Trophy is coming to Clemson. Christian Wilkins has been named football’s top scholar-athlete. pic.twitter.com/Uu9zRTndeM
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
“Don’t be afraid to be yourself… I’m going to thrive in it and do it passionately. Love, care and serve others… That’s the most powerful thing you can do as a person.”
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
The William V. Campbell Trophy is staying in the #ACC. Congrats to @ClemsonFB‘s Christian Wilkins! #ACCFootball #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/DfxOAU3XgT
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 5, 2018
Let your light shine, Christian. Congrats on your Campbell Trophy. pic.twitter.com/z3O4UPQSpd
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
“I want to thank Coach Swinney for always serving his players’ hearts and not their talents.”
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
President Clements, the Board of Trustees, Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Jeff Davis all receive recognition from Christian for this honor. Then his attention turned to his teammates.
“The special thing about Clemson is the people.”
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
“I want to thank the entire educational community at Clemson University… I’m excited to accept this award and represent Clemson.”
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018
