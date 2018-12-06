4-star DE updates recruitment, talks Clemson

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf four-star defensive end Chantz Williams has visited Clemson in each of the past two summers to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. He also attended the Georgia Tech game at Death Valley in 2017.

The 2020 prospect is high on the Tigers and wants to return to Clemson for another visit moving forward.

“I don’t know when that’ll be but I do plan on coming back up there,” Williams said.

Williams (6-4, 212) is ranked as high as the No. 5 weak-side defensive end and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports. His list of over a dozen offers includes Clemson and schools such as Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Several of the aforementioned schools were able to get him on campus during the season.

“UF, FSU, UGA, LSU and Miami,” Williams said of the visits he made.

What would he want to get out of another visit to Clemson?

“I’m hoping that I can feel like a priority to Clemson,” he said. “That’s what I expect to get out of a visit at this point in my recruitment from them.”

Williams said he is looking to make his decision “around the summer time.” He has some favorite schools in mind but isn’t disclosing those right now.

“I don’t think I’ll be releasing that to anyone until later on, maybe in the spring,” he said.

The Tigers would be a major contender for Williams if they make a push.

“They’ll definitely be way higher than they already are,” he said.

Williams was very productive as a junior this season, posting 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.