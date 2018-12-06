Clemson among favorites for 4-star DB nearing decision

Marietta (Ga.) four-star defensive back Rashad Torrence is getting ready to cut down his lengthy list of college options as he looks to focus on his favorite schools and then render his decision in the near future.

“At this point I’m considering the majority of schools that have offered me. I am in the process of narrowing that list down,” Torrence told TCI. “I hope to have a decision really soon. Probably within the next month.”

Torrence (6-0, 195), regarded as one of the top safety prospects in the 2020 class, has racked up offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Wisconsin and around a dozen others.

Clemson has also offered, and Torrence says the Tigers are among the top contenders for his commitment.

“Clemson is definitely one of my favorites,” he said. “We’ll see how things play out.”

Torrence visited Clemson this season when the Tigers played NC State on Oct. 20 at Death Valley. He also attended a game at Clemson in 2017.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I always have a good time when I visit Clemson.”

Torrence pointed to the conversation he had with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn as the highlight of the latest visit.

“He told me he really likes how I play and wanted me to know I’m wanted at Clemson,” Torrence said. “It felt really good to hear that.”

Torrence also visited Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Duke, Mississippi State and NC State during the season. He is ranked as the No. 11 safety in the country for the class of 2020 by both ESPN and Rivals.